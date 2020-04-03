Coronavirus in Wisconsin: teenager allegedly threatened with jail for COVID-19 posts – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML49f059d6b37e6f506abda4bf6985e0509% %MINIFYHTML49f059d6b37e6f506abda4bf6985e05010%

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – A sheriff's deputy ordered a 16-year-old Wisconsin sophomore who had symptoms of the coronavirus and posted about it on social media to delete the posts and threatened to be jailed, her lawyer said Friday.

The teenager is a student in the Westfield School District in Marquette County. Her attorney, Luke Berg, wrote to both the county sheriff and the district administrator, who called the messages a "silly way to get attention," apologizing. The girl should also be allowed to republish on social media without fear of being charged or jailed, said Berg, an attorney with the Wisconsin Institute of Law and Freedom.

Sheriff Joseph Konrath and school administrator Bob Meicher did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday.

According to the girl's lawyer, she suffered a serious respiratory illness with symptoms similar to those of COVID-19. She tested negative for the disease, but her lawyer said doctors told the girl's family that she probably had the virus, but missed the opportunity to test positive.

The girl posted about her experience on March 26 on Instagram. Her first post showed her looking out a window with the message: "I won't be back for a while longer because of me … I have the COVID-19 virus … I don't want to be heeded, it's just the truth.

A second post, which showed her in a hospital bed attached to what appears to be an oxygen mask, featured the caption "Win the fight with Covid-19,quot;. It was in that publication that the sheriff's deputy took a screenshot and demanded that he remove it, according to his lawyer.

Her parents also contacted several school staff members to warn other parents whose children had been on a spring break trip to Florida with her between March 7-15.

Instead, Berg alleges that the school district administrator contacted the county sheriff, who then sent a deputy to the girl's home on March 27 and said that if he did not remove the post, she and her parents could be cited for disorderly conduct and carried away. to jail.

Later that day, the school administrator sent a message to families in the school district saying "there was a rumor floating that one of our students hired Covid-19 during the band's trip to Florida two weeks ago,quot; and "NO there is truth in this. " The message, still on the district's website on Friday, called his posts "a silly way to get attention,quot; and that "the source of the rumor has been addressed."

The deputy's orders and the actions of the school district administrator were a clear violation of the girl's freedom of expression rights, Berg wrote. He asked that the district delete the message, which Berg said had damaged the student's reputation.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Marquette County.

