Coronavirus in Minnesota: University of Minnesota will partially reimburse students for some fees after violent reaction – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd2e4d12e44f827a9cb7a9f9bfdf96f2275%

The University of Minnesota decided to issue larger rebates for their students' room and board, in the form of credit, after receiving a backlash from the public.

The university ended in-person classes for all students in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. That meant that most of the students moved out of their housing arrangements on campus and returned home for the rest of the school year.

Despite losing about half of the semester on campus, students were only reimbursed $ 1,200, or just over a fifth of their room and board costs and other fees.

In response, the student body distributed petitions online, requesting a larger refund. At the time, University President Joan Gabel said the $ 1,200 reimbursement amount was "determined by the guidance of internal and external experts and similar institutions."

Now, on Friday, it has rotated, and at a remotely held special meeting, the University of Minnesota Board of Regents approved the "Comprehensive Student Fee Refund Plan."

"Our world has continued to change since our initial decision about student services and fees and I have heard from our students during that time. As a parent paying tuition, I appreciate and appreciate the feedback from students," said the president of the Gabel University in a statement. "We consider what we hear and what we learn, and adapt our plan to reflect not only what the students were requesting, but also the additional fees we consider fair to reimburse under the terms. We will continue to adopt this approach as this unique public health challenge persists. "

The Comprehensive Student Reimbursement Plan offers a 100% credit for charges related to student accommodation and university services, prorated from the first day of the order to stay in Governor Walz's home (03/28), until the last End day in May. Refunds are for: housing, meal plans, parking fees, gym memberships, transportation fees, and student service fees.

A student's refund may vary depending on the campus they attend and the fees they have paid. Students will not need to do anything to receive their credit, which will appear in the University's accounts within a month, according to the University press release.

University regent Darrin Rosha had previously said that the Board of Regents was not consulted about refunds the first time. He said he was "as surprised as the students themselves,quot; at the original refund amount.

"Any adjustment based on something as significant as the coronavirus response certainly seems to be something the board would be informed about, but I was not informed about it," Rosha said.

Then, State Representative Pat Garofalo said it was wrong for universities not to reimburse students more, while acknowledging that they could be in budget trouble due to COVID-19.

State Representative Pat Garofalo announced Monday that he was drafting a bill to require Minnesota colleges and universities to reimburse 90% of students' unused room and board expenses, but that he hoped he would not need to take action and that institutions would adjust their refund policies on their own.

Now the University of Minnesota has.