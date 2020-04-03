Coronavirus in Minnesota: Minneapolis closes public beaches and pools for summer – Up News Info

With warmer days ahead, but also the threat of more cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the city of Minneapolis announced Thursday that public beaches and pools will be closed for the summer.

The closure also applies to children's pools, water parks and the city's natural Webber pool.

"The level of public gathering that takes place in the aquatic facilities and the level of staff required to operate these facilities will make it impossible to safely open and manage these facilities this summer," the city announced.

The city added that all program buildings, including recreation centers and other public facilities, would also remain closed until further notice.

In addition, the city also plans to leave public drinking water sources closed to the population.

And the same goes for public toilets.

"At this point, the MPRB cannot guarantee the high level and frequency of disinfection necessary to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in public restrooms, so the restroom buildings will also remain closed," the city announced.

From now on, parks and trails, playgrounds and driveways, golf courses, and dog parks can remain open as long as those who use them exercise proper social distancing while using them.