Coronavirus in Minnesota: Eagan Couple administers COVID-19 antibody tests at home – Up News Info

Two weeks ago, we told you about an Eagan couple who hoped to start administering COVID-19 tests at home.

The tests have arrived and the couple who is an Urgent Care PA have been giving them to about 100 people.

A lot has happened since Riggen first appeared on Up News Info two weeks ago.

"Oh my gosh, it went from 0 to 100 very quickly and that came from emails, text messages, people who wanted information, what their proof is, what they can do," said James Riggen.

They are working with a North Carolina company that produced this recently approved FDA test for distribution, “So far the test has been really smooth. These are tests that must be administered by healthcare providers. "

Riggen and his team go to people's homes and administer a fingerstick test that detects antibodies against COVID-19, in 15 minutes patients get results.

They have performed more than 100 tests in eight days. They have had at least 14 patients with a positive result.

Riggen says demand for the test far exceeds supply.

"Most importantly, the test is as accurate as possible and that it is helping most of the people we can help," he said.

They are giving preference to healthcare workers, vulnerable people, and people who have been sick for five to seven days, which is when the test is most effective.

Those who test positive, he says, have a number of symptoms.

"We are seeing a dry cough, tightness in the chest and people describe the inability to breathe deeply and many of those patients, their oxygen is 99 or 100 percent, but they feel like they just can't fill their lungs with air We have also seen many people mention a loss of sense of smell and that is unique, "said Riggen.

He says that the virus he is testing needs to be tested.

"We need more data points and then we can handle it at a higher level," said Riggen.

The LX medical test is not covered by insurance and costs $ 99.

For more information on the anti-body test, click here.