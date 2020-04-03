Coronavirus in Minnesota: Doctors fear Minnesotans avoid hospitals due to fears of COVID-19 – Up News Info

Some doctors fear Minnesotans in need of medical help stay away from hospitals and other care facilities.

Not because they think they have COVID-19, but because they are concerned about having it.

"I think people are afraid to go in because they don't want to get sick," said Dr. Dave Milbrant.

Since mid-March, Dr. Milbrant says that M Health Fairview emergency rooms have seen a 60% decrease in patients.

"My biggest fear is that people won't go into the emergency room because of things they should go to the emergency room for, like strokes, heart attacks," said Dr. Milbrant.

You want to reassure people that it is still safe to visit the emergency room.

"We have people right at the door, examining people, trying to identify, trying to isolate people," said Dr. Milbrant.

The ER in the eastern subway turned two of its clinics into "clean places,quot; where they only serve non-COVID-19 related medical needs.

"We felt it was really important to offer the community a space where there would be a low risk of contracting a COVID infection," said Dr. Kristi Trussell.

Clean ER rooms make it really easy for you. Not only are they open seven days a week, but you don't need an appointment.

Just go to their website urgencyroom.com and click on locations and hours. The Eagan and Vadnais Heights locations are the clean spots. You can see the waiting times in real time and you can see all the patients ahead.

When a patient expects to see a doctor, they can see that they are in their own separate room, not in a community waiting room.

"We can see everything from minor illnesses like sore throats or sinus infections to things that are really serious," said Dr. Trussell.

Dr. Trussell says that avoiding medical attention at this time is a dangerous decision.

"We have seen several patients who were very late in their illness and therefore had complications and even had to be admitted," said Dr. Trussell.

Woodbury's third emergency room clinic is dedicated exclusively to the treatment of respiratory problems and offers limited coronavirus testing for qualified patients.