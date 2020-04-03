Coronavirus in Minnesota: Cottage Grove woman says she felt "not taken seriously,quot; while her husband got sick – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Cottage Grove family is opening up about their battle with COVID-19.

Bryan McKenzie tested positive for the virus Tuesday and is still in hospital.

His wife, Amber McKenzie, spoke to Up News Info about her surprising progression of symptoms, the challenges of getting tested, and where they think she got it from.

"The virus is running our world right now," said Amber.

Bryan tested positive for the virus 11 days after his first symptoms. The first day, it was just a fever.

"On the second day she had a lot of stomach cramps and on the third day she had severe diarrhea," said Amber. "No cough, no sore throat, no respiratory symptoms."

After six days of managing symptoms at home, Amber took Bryan to the doctor.

"They said that because he didn't have any respiratory symptoms and that he wasn't in a high-risk category, they weren't testing," Amber said. "The lowest point was feeling not taken seriously."

The McKenzies returned home without answers, then things got worse. Eleven days later, Bryan's temperature was uncontrollable and respiratory symptoms appeared.

"He felt like he couldn't breathe completely, so we went to the emergency room a second time," he said.

This time, Bryan was able to get tested. He had not only COVID-19, but also pneumonia.

"Usually FaceTime twice a day," he said. "It is really difficult not to be able to see it."

The McKenzies think Bryan got it from a nurse who was sitting nearby for lunch with coworkers weeks ago. Amber has friends who know the nurse personally.

"She tested positive," said Amber. "There was another person whose family member came and joined lunch, and that person has also developed symptoms."

But right now, his main focus is waiting for Bryan to heal.

"I can't wait until he comes home to us," he said.

Amber says that she and her two daughters have no symptoms. They say that Bryan was quarantined immediately after his symptoms began and his home was disinfected frequently.

Bryan is still taking oxygen in the hospital and is not feeling better, but the nurses say he is making positive progress.

Amber shared more of her trip on her Facebook page.