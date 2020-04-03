Coronavirus in Minnesota: Bloomington launches park response team to ensure social distance – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department announced on Friday that it will launch a new Park Response Team (PRT), to help ensure the health and safety of its residents during this time of social estrangement.

The PRT is committed to the staff of the Parks and Recreation, Public Works and Public Safety departments. Each day, team members will monitor the use of Bloomington parks, trails, and park services throughout the city, and respond to residents' concerns and questions on a daily basis.

When PRT personnel see or become aware of an activity that does not follow public health guidelines, they will inform the park user of the need for compliance. They will have posters, flyers and other materials to help educate park users about their role in keeping Bloomington parks open and safe.

The PRT will monitor the parks from 11 a.m. at 7 p.m., seven days a week until further notice. The PRT asks if you see activity in your neighborhood park, if you think it is not consistent with CDC guidelines for social distancing, do not call 911. Contact the PRT with your concerns and a team member will be dispatched to address the situation.

If park patrons refuse to comply with polite requests to follow social distancing and other guidelines, the PRT may contact the Bloomington Police Department for assistance.

To contact the Park Response Team, call 952-563-4773 (include park name, date / time of call, description of activity) or email [email protected]