Coronavirus in Minnesota: a retrospective look at the never-ending first month of our fight against the virus – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Over the past month, we have all been through many changes in life as we know it. We have adapted to our "new normal,quot; and discovered that we really are stronger together.

But how do we get here?

It was Friday, March 6, when the state reported its first positive case of coronavirus that has infected at least 1 million people worldwide. The first Minnesota patient was over 65 years old and probably received COVID-19 while traveling on a cruise to Mexico. Four days later, a person in his 30s became the second and was hospitalized in critical condition.

After that news, things started to change very quickly. By March 11, the impact was palpable. The NBA decided to suspend its season, university campuses began to close or move online alone, and the World Health Organization declared the outbreak to be a global pandemic. And that was only the beginning.

"I think by now the idea that this is nothing is out of the question," Governor Tim Walz said March 13. "This is a severe pandemic."

That same day, Minnesota declared a peacetime emergency, and in the days that followed, life as we know it changed. On March 15, Walz closed schools. Students were to be sent home full time and teachers were told to prepare for distance learning. Family and work life was reversed as many adults transitioned to work from home.

On March 16, the bars and restaurants in the state were closed for dinner, forcing everyone who didn't fully close to adapt to a new sidewalk / delivery business model.

Two days later, Minnesotans were advised to stay home during COVID-19, as new cases grew daily.

The tests were difficult to perform, and so was the personal protective equipment necessary for our medical personnel on the front line of this fight.

Grocery stores also increased their defenses, protecting their people now on the front line. But the additional barriers only united us, when our Minnesota spirit kicked in, along with donations of money and additional medical supplies.

Walz started in April by saying that Minnesota is just beginning its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and now is the time to show how we really are together in this.