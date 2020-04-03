Coronavirus in Colorado, April 3 updates

%MINIFYHTMLb411dbb18b285feae45189fd9b1797d111% %MINIFYHTMLb411dbb18b285feae45189fd9b1797d112%

As Colorado's stay-at-home order continues, construction workers are receiving new directions from the state. They are still considered essential, but should focus on "truly critical,quot; activities.

With the closing of businesses comes great economic uncertainty. Farmers and ranchers who normally supply products to restaurants are shifting to a farm-to-public approach to maintain their operations.

And with baseball postponed, Coors Field workers in Aramark fight without financial support from their company or the Rockies.

In other business news: Denver-based Extraction Oil & Gas said Thursday that it has cut its 2020 exploration and production budget by 42% to a range of $ 250 million to $ 300 million. More about what that means here.

And Denver's strong housing market is on a wild ride, as an unprecedented number of home sellers in the Denver metro area pulled their listing from the market last month. However, some went the other way, rushing to list their homes before a major economic downturn made the sale more difficult.

On Thursday, public health officials announced at least 98 coronavirus-related deaths, as hospitalizations continue to rise

As the reality of the situation unfolds, we want to hear from you. Tell us what the coronavirus outbreak is like and submit your story here.

Throughout the day, we'll share the latest coverage from Denver Post journalists on the coronavirus outbreak on this page.

Here are the updates for April 2.

Resources

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.

The numbers

What is new today

Live blog

