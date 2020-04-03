Coronavirus: Hibernian Announces Salary Deferral Agreements With Players and Top Staff | Football news







Hibernian has announced a salary deferral agreement with top players and staff, with some deferrals of up to 50 percent.

The Scottish Premier League side also said in a statement released on Friday that most club staff have now been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Executive Leeann Dempster said: "Our main goals throughout this crisis are to care for our people and our community, and protect this club for the future. We have spoken to the staff and our players. They have all been superbly supportive and committed through this whole issue, and we have agreed that we should suspend it.

"Senior staff and players have also agreed to defer a significant percentage of their income. This will help the club manage its finances during this difficult period. The president has said that the club will pay any deficit in earnings for an agreed period once things back to normal

"The club hopes that taking this action early will ease some of the cash flow pressure we face now and in the coming months, allowing us to see this national crisis without losing our people and keeping the club in a good place to compete. when soccer returns to Easter Road.

"We have also seen a tremendous response from supporters, and we are grateful to all those who have felt able to purchase a season ticket and offer this vital support. If you feel able to commit, please do so. We are also well aware of Many won't feel able to compromise right now for very understandable reasons. For all of our fans, we'll be as flexible as we can to help you get your season ticket, and we look forward to seeing you all back on Easter Road.

"Finally, we can't repeat it enough. We are thinking of you, and we hope that you will follow a tip and keep yourself and your loved ones safe."