coronavirus: government contacts IT departments for assistance in managing COVID-19 – Latest news

New Delhi: The government engaged Thursday with leading IT companies such as Microsoft, WIPRO and SAP to present technologies to implement training modules for healthcare workers and ventilator operators to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. An Empowered Committee for COVID-19 headed by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant also contacted NGOs for administrative assistance for the pandemic.

During a virtual interaction with industry representatives, which included Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh, Wipro President Rishad Premji, Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari, Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India and Rahul Sharma President From Amazon Internet Services, Kant highlighted the importance of technology in the implementation of training modules for healthcare workers and ventilator operators.

Kant leads the empowered group in coordination with private sector NGOs and international organizations for the COVID-19 pandemic.



"The CEO of #NITIAayog @ amitabhk87 has reached out to all NGOs for administrative assistance # COVID19, along with urging all state and district officials to take advantage of the resources available to these NGOs. The quality of this partnership will be key during these time,quot;. the Niti Aayog said in a tweet.

Also participating in the meeting, the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, K VijayRaghavan, said that there is a growing need to not only take advantage of smartphones but also to have phones to speed up the process of locating contacts and identifying critical points of coronavirus infection in the country. In reporting to the empowered committee, Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said Nasscom has created a special working group that focuses on using data and technology for the management of COVID-19 and launched an online directory of all his actions.

The president of Amazon Internet Services, Rahul Sharma, offered the use of its decision-making platform that takes advantage of the use of open data machine learning, to the Empowered Committee led by Kant.

SVP and MD SAP Labs INDIA Sindhu Gangadharan said that SAP India has been involved in increasing health systems, working with NGOs and UN agencies, launching a platform to connect providers, and helping the Government build predictive models. Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi stressed the importance of civil society and called on CSO and NGO leaders to join and complement government-led COVID mitigation efforts at central, state and local levels.

The group led by Kant is one of 11 groups of trained officers formed by the Secretary of the Interior, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, to plan and ensure the implementation of COVID-19 response activities.