The EFL season has been suspended indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship have also been suspended indefinitely, and matches will only resume when it is safe to do so, according to the latest government guidelines.

%MINIFYHTMLf2990e393f1d82af31d3999cd60ed0cd11% %MINIFYHTMLf2990e393f1d82af31d3999cd60ed0cd12%

More to follow …