Coronavirus: Edgbaston to be used as NHS staff testing center | Cricket News

Warwickshire has allowed the Edgbaston parking lot to be used to conduct coronavirus testing on NHS personnel

Warwickshire has allowed the facilities at Edgbaston to be used as a pass-through coronavirus test station.

The NHS staff assessment center will be located in the main on-site stadium parking lot, and those who will be screened will do so while they remain in their vehicle.

Neil Snowball, CEO of Warwickshire CCC, said: "With our county cricket program and conference and event business closed through May 29, our staff has been exploring various options that allow the club to continue supporting our local community. During these difficult times, either that is through making calls to our senior members and former players, volunteering and offering the Edgbaston Stadium for use in the broader civil contingency effort.

"While it is a small part to play in the grand scheme of things, we are pleased that our stadium can be used to support the fantastic efforts being made by all of our NHS staff in response to the coronavirus crisis."

"We are also very grateful for the support we have received in delivering this project from Patrizia and Homes England, our development partners."

Warwickshire also plans to show appreciation to NHS workers by providing their staff with a free entry to a Birmingham Bears team later this summer, with details to follow, once the revised team roster is confirmed.