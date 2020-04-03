Coronavirus: Curler Vicky Wright Returns to the Front Line of the NHS to Help Fight the Pandemic | News News

Wright has been trying to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics; returns to work as an operating room nurse at Forth Valley Hospital, Stirling





Vicky Wright decided to take a break from her nursing job in 2019 to pursue curling full time

Scottish curler Vicky Wright has said Sky Sports News The decision to return to the infirmary full time to assist in the fight against the coronavirus was "obvious."

The 26-year-old was due to compete in the World Championship in Canada a couple of weeks ago, but like sporting events around the world, the competition was canceled.

Just a couple of days later, Wright was back in his uniform and in the living room.

"Once I saw how quickly things were changing, I thought it was obvious and that I needed to get back to work and help the room in any way I could. It was a pretty easy decision," he said.

"I went to college and trained to be a nurse. It is time for us all to step forward and do our part. I had reservations about what I was going to face when I got back to work and it was a little worrisome.

"But at the end of the day, this is what I'm supposed to do, this is what I've trained for, so I just need to get back to work and play my part in this."

Wright decided last summer to take a break from her job as a surgical room nurse to pursue curling full time and qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

She continued to work one shift a week at Forth Valley Hospital in Stirling when competition and training hours allowed, and she is now grateful to return to work with friends at such a busy time.

"The camaraderie is amazing in the hospital right now. I think we have all realized that this is bigger than one person and that we are just coming together, trying to help each other," added Wright.

"We are seeing more and more numbers come in the door every day. It is being built, you can see that it is starting to increase a little bit."

The European silver medalist is part of a Scottish team led by Eve Muirhead, who guided Britain to a bronze medal at the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014.

They had headed to the World Championship last month with high hopes for a medal and were disappointed that they had not been able to prove their worth once again.

For now, the team's focus is on supporting each other, and Wright in particular.

She said, "They text me every day, wondering how your day was, if you need anything, can we FaceTime tomorrow and have a little day to catch up?

The rest of the curling season may be in doubt, but the training plan is as intense as ever.

Wright trains daily in his garden at Stirling, where he lives with GB Curling Coach and Olympic Silver Medalist Greg Drummond.

Wright said, "We're trying to follow the same kind of patterns that we do in the gym, but we found different ways to do it. It's been fun trying to figure out what you can do, what you can use: get backpacks and fill with sugar bags, things So.

"We won't get anything to do with pulling (curls) but I have a wooden floor in the house so you can sweep and practice your sweeping technique in the kitchen!"

When the spread of the virus finally stops and the pressure on the hospital begins to ease, the two-time Scottish champion hopes to return to a stronger athlete full time.

"When things like this happen, it really puts life in perspective for you," he said.

"It makes you appreciate the little things in life that you have and the privilege of going to the gym, having it at your fingertips and being able to train in such good environments and now you can't go out and you can't have access to that.

"It's about figuring out what you can do at home, and you will probably come out stronger than ever in the end."