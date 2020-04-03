Coronavirus: Cheltenham Festival organizers defend decision to go ahead with four-day meeting | Football news

Government Spokesperson: "The Cheltenham Festival was operating under clear guidance from England's Public Health at the time,quot;





Organizers of the Cheltenham Festival have defended their decision to go ahead with the meeting last month, after fears arose, the massive gathering helped spread the coronavirus across the country.

The four-day event was attended by more than 250,000 participants, despite the pandemic of the cancellation of other major sporting events in the days that followed.

Several people reported on social media that they attended the festival, only to continue and develop symptoms of COVID-19.

Al Boum Photo made history by winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup for the second consecutive year

However, the festival organizers defended the decision to go ahead and said it was in compliance with the government's guidance at the time.

At the time of the festival, which took place from March 10 to 13, the government had not implemented any social distancing measures.

The day before the festival began, the Department of Culture, Media and Sport said there was "no justification,quot; for postponing the events.

A government spokesman said on Friday: "It is our absolute priority to protect people's health, and our advice on the coronavirus is the result of direct and ongoing consultations with medical experts."

"The Cheltenham Festival was operating under clear guidance from England's Public Health at the time."

However, at the time, six people in the UK had died from the virus, while 373 had tested positive.

Organizers say the festival met government guidelines at the time.

The following Monday, the Prime Minister called on all people in the UK to avoid pubs, clubs and theaters and to stop all non-essential travel and work from home.

On March 13, the Football Association, Premier League, EFL and Barclays FA Women & # 39; s Super League and FA Women & # 39; s Championship collectively agreed to postpone professional play in England until at least April 3, while Formula 1 suspended the start of the season.

A spokesman for Cheltenham Racecourse said: "The Festival ended three weeks ago and went ahead under the continued guidance of the government, like other popular sporting events in Twickenham, Murrayfield, 10 Premier League matches and the UEFA Champions League in Anfield that same week,quot;.

"We promoted the latest public health councils and introduced a series of additional hygiene measures at the event, including hundreds of additional hand sanitizer dispensers and sinks."

Reflecting on the festival in the days following its completion, Cheltenham chief Ian Renton admitted his relief and said the event had been "interesting,quot;.

He said at the time: "I am relieved that it has been an interesting week with everything happening around the races, but it is fantastic the races of the day we have had today, to see probably one of the best Magners Gold Cups that can remember. "