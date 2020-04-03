Coronavirus: Chelsea partners with Refuge UK to help victims of domestic abuse in isolation | Football news

The West London club has promised to match all donations to Refuge UK over the next six weeks.





Chelsea Women coach Emma Hayes says it is "important that we support the vulnerable,quot;

Chelsea is working with the charity Refuge UK to raise money and sensitize women and children forced to isolate themselves in abusive homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts warn that the coronavirus will cause a "domestic abuse pandemic,quot; – last year 1.3 million women were victims of domestic abuse in the UK – because self-isolation is likely to trigger pre-existing abusive behaviors and reduce the window women have to report the abuse. and seek help.

Chelsea Women's Head Coach Emma Hayes and the players for the men's and women's teams have participated in a digital campaign to reach people in need and let them know that they are not alone in isolation.

The West London club also pledged to match all donations to Refuge UK over the next six weeks to help raise funds for the charity.

César Azpilicueta is & # 39; proud & # 39; that Chelsea has partnered with Refuge UK

Hayes said: "I am proud to lead the club's support of this worthy cause during such a difficult time for many.

"There are many things that people must deal with in today's climate, but it is important that we support the vulnerable and those who may feel lonely or voiceless.

"I hope this campaign can do that and make a difference for those who need support."

Men's captain César Azpilicueta added: "Domestic violence is such a serious problem in society and we must double our efforts to care for those who are in danger during this ongoing pandemic."

"I am very proud of my club for supporting Refuge in its vital work to protect vulnerable women and children."