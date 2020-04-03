Coronavirus: Championship and League One clubs & # 39; fight for the same cause & # 39; | Rugby League News





Bradford has suspended his staff while the rugby league season is on hold

For rugby league clubs outside of the Super League, ensuring financial stability is a difficult balancing act at best.

Most of the teams in the Championship and League One are part time and at both levels the clubs depend on the match day income. That has left them very affected by the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The issues are complicated because each club receives a different level of RFL core funding. However, they are presenting a united front in regular video conferences to ensure everyone survives when the 2020 season can finally resume.

The Bradford Bulls on the championship side are one of the clubs that have suspended their staff during this period and, speaking to the Golden Point daily On the podcast, soccer coach Stuart Duffy gave an insight into what life is like for them and their rivals today.

"It is different from the Super League in that the distribution money is different," said Duffy, who has been involved with the club for 22 years, Sky Sports. "Some clubs get more than others, while in the Super League everyone gets the same thing."

"Some clubs will manage better than others, but those that get the most money from distribution probably have the biggest budgets and have spent the most on players. I know we would have a hard time without the door money, but some clubs could probably survive in money distribution.

"I think there is a will between the players and the staff to make sure that we get through this and I think the game itself can come out of this stronger."

"We are all together, it is an attitude of 'us against them' right now and we are all fighting for the same cause that is the future of this great sport."

The Bulls were sitting in seventh place in the Championship with two wins and two losses from their first four games before the season was suspended, and they also ran near the Super League team, Wakefield Trinity, in their fifth round of the Cup. Challenge.

Toronto Wolfpack President Bob Hunter revealed earlier this week that there were talks about suspending the promotion and releasing to and from the Super League this year due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus.

Duffy sympathizes with those views, but admitted that he would prefer promotion and relegation to be maintained if the campaign can be concluded in all three professional divisions.

Championship clubs face financial uncertainty during the season finale

"It is difficult right?" Duffy said. "It's one that you would think if you were a club at the top of our division you would want to move up and down, but it depends on how the season unfolds."

"If we get to the point where we've played enough games, then you would have it, but if it gets to the point we have to give it up now, then there haven't been enough games to have it."

"Hopefully, in two to three months, we will be playing again and we can finish the season."