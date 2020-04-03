Coronavirus: Belgian FA tells UEFA that it will not be forced to complete the league | Football news





The Belgian Pro League board of directors recommended on Thursday that the league season be ended

The Belgian FA told UEFA that it will not be forced to complete its league amid the coronavirus health crisis despite the threat of expulsion from European competitions.

It has called on the governing body of European football to take a "variable approach,quot; to achieve solidarity within European football.

The Belgian FA (URBSFA) and Pro League recommended Thursday that the season end prematurely amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the current ranking as the final results, which would see Club Brugge crowned champion.

That recommendation was expected to be approved at a general assembly meeting on April 15, but later on Thursday UEFA urged European leagues not to "abandon,quot; their seasons, as they expect a July restart, and threatened to the punishment of a ban on European competition next season. for those who take such measures.

Belgium's Pro League issued a statement on Friday revealing that it had just had a conference call of over an hour with URBSFA and UEFA.

UEFA advises leagues not to cancel their seasons

The statement read: "A remote meeting was held for more than an hour this Friday morning between UEFA, the RBFA and the Pro League.

"This constructive meeting allowed Belgian soccer leaders to explain in detail the health and financial reasons for the recommendation issued yesterday by the Board of Directors, and to challenge any approach that would consist of forcing a league to continue its competition in the current state of the country, health crisis under threat of not being able to participate in European competitions next season.

"In favor of solidarity within European football, our representatives called for a variable approach to this concept that allows taking into account both the specificities of each league."

"A new meeting between the same parties will be scheduled in a week."

Club Brugge would be champion if current Belgian results were declared final

UEFA wrote to the 55 member federations asking them to "walk together,quot; as they address the growing problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and it was understood that officials were working towards scenarios that extend beyond the current preferred deadline of the June 30th.

"It is of utmost importance that even a disruptive event like this epidemic does not prevent our competitions from being decided on the field, according to its rules and that all sporting titles are awarded based on the results," said the UEFA letter. .

"As responsible leaders in our sport, this is what we must ensure, until the last possibility exists and as long as planning, operational and regulatory solutions are available.

"We are confident that football can be restarted in the coming months, with conditions that will be dictated by public authorities, and we believe that any decision to abandon national competitions is, at this stage, premature and unjustified."