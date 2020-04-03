Coronavirus: Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish will be the first to cut wages, says Gabriel Agbonalahor | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLd4ea41bea6d885acfacc61e90144514511% %MINIFYHTMLd4ea41bea6d885acfacc61e90144514512%

Agbonlahor on Grealish: "He will be the first to take a cut in wages if necessary because he is a very generous guy,quot;





Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor says his former teammate Jack Grealish will try to make up for the violation of government blocking guidelines

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish will be one of the first at the club to receive a voluntary pay cut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Thursday at the government briefing that Premier League footballers should play their part and cut wages to mitigate the impact of the virus, while the Association of Professional Footballers has accepted that Players must "share the financial burden,quot;.

On Monday, Grealish apologized for breaking the government's blocking guidelines after revealing that he visited a friend despite being instructed to stay home.

Jack Grealish was fined by Aston Villa after breaking government blockade guidelines

The 24-year-old was fined by his club and Agbonlahor, who played with Grealish at Villa, believes his former teammate will want to make up for his mistake.

"Knowing that Jack would have known he had made a big mistake. I think he probably thought to himself 'I'm going to go see a friend', but he will know deep down that he has done wrong," said Agbonlahor. Sky Sports News.

"He has been punished now and I think it is something that everyone should stop talking about and move on. He apologized and I think he will do something to try to help.

"He will be the first to cut wages if necessary because he is a very generous guy."

& # 39; I was crawling to have a drink of water & # 39;

Agbonlahor suffered from the coronavirus symptoms two weeks ago and is urging everyone to take note of current government guidelines. It wasn't officially tested, but it says the infection had a significant effect.

"I thought he was a fit man, but there were days when I couldn't even get out of bed," he said.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged people to listen to current government guidelines after suffering from coronavirus symptoms.

"I live on my own, I was crawling to have a drink of water, my sense of smell and sense of taste were gone.

"I think in total I lost a little more than a stone in the space of a week. So the severity is severe, especially if you have all the symptoms that I had, so my advice to the people is to listen to the government and stay inside because it is not a virus that you want to catch. "