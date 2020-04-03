coronavirus aarogya setu: How to use the official government coronavirus monitoring app Aarogya Setu

To combat the coronavirus epidemic, the Government of India launched a new app. Called Aarogya Setu, the new crown tracking app warns users if they have recently come across people infected with coronavirus. The application has been developed by the central government and NIC eGov Mobile Apps, the developer responsible for most government applications in India. The application is available on both Android and iOS. It can be downloaded through the respective app stores.

Aarogya Setu application: features and services

As already mentioned, the Aarogya Setu app is a coronavirus tracking app that uses user-supplied data, Bluetooth, and a location-generated social graph to track whether one has approached someone who might have tested positive for Covid- 19.

Another essential thing to note here is that since the app is based on location and user data, in order for it to work properly the app requires more data from different locations. This is quite similar to how Google Maps detects if there is a traffic jam in some area based on location data.

In addition to this, the app also offers features like Self-Assessment Test and a complete list of helpline numbers across the country. There is also a Twitter feed that continues to show all the latest tweets from the Ministry of Health.

Aarogya Setu app: how to download





The Aarogya Setu app is available on both Android and iOS and can be downloaded through the respective app stores. Make sure there is no space between Aarogya and Setu or just type & # 39; AarogyaSetu & # 39; in the search bar to find the application. We have also listed the links below:

Android:

Link



iOS:

Link





Aarogya Setu application: how to configure the application





1) Open the Aarogya Setu app on your smartphone



two) Now, choose the desired language and the Next tab

The app supports 11 languages: English, Hindi, Gujrati, Marathi, Punjabi, etc.



3) Now, tap the Register Now button on the last slide of the information page



4) Allow all necessary permissions

As already mentioned, the app uses Bluetooth and location data to work, you need to provide access to these services.

5) On the next screen, enter your phone number, tap Submit.



6) Enter OTP manually or wait for the app to automatically detect



7) Now the app will ask you for some necessary details such as name, age, gender, profession and your travel history in the last 30 days. Tap Submit

Users can also volunteer whenever they need to by checking the box on the personal details page.



8) After this, the app will redirect to the app's home page, where it will show the level of risk you have, so if it's marked in green with a text that says & # 39; Are you sure & # 39 ;, then there is nothing to worry about.



Aarogya Setu app: how to use the self-assessment test





To use this function, touch the option and then the application will open a chat window where you will be asked a questionnaire related to the user's health and current symptoms, such as Gender, Age, Are you experiencing any of the following symptoms, etc.



Aarogya Setu application: How to access the details of the Covid-19 Help Center

Tap the Covid-19 Helpcenters button and scroll down to the location once in your city.

Aarogya Setu application: how to share the application so that others can install it

Tap the Share & Protect Others button at the bottom of the app, choose the medium like SMS, WhatsApp, then choose the contact you want to share the app with and then send the message.

