coronavirus aarogya setu: How to use the official government coronavirus monitoring app Aarogya Setu

Aarogya Setu application: features and services
As already mentioned, the Aarogya Setu app is a coronavirus tracking app that uses user-supplied data, Bluetooth, and a location-generated social graph to track whether one has approached someone who might have tested positive for Covid- 19.
Another essential thing to note here is that since the app is based on location and user data, in order for it to work properly the app requires more data from different locations. This is quite similar to how Google Maps detects if there is a traffic jam in some area based on location data.
In addition to this, the app also offers features like Self-Assessment Test and a complete list of helpline numbers across the country. There is also a Twitter feed that continues to show all the latest tweets from the Ministry of Health.
Aarogya Setu app: how to download
The Aarogya Setu app is available on both Android and iOS and can be downloaded through the respective app stores. Make sure there is no space between Aarogya and Setu or just type & # 39; AarogyaSetu & # 39; in the search bar to find the application. We have also listed the links below:
Android:
Link
iOS:
Link
Aarogya Setu application: how to configure the application
Open the Aarogya Setu app on your smartphone
Now, choose the desired language and the Next tab
The app supports 11 languages: English, Hindi, Gujrati, Marathi, Punjabi, etc.
Now, tap the Register Now button on the last slide of the information page
Allow all necessary permissions
As already mentioned, the app uses Bluetooth and location data to work, you need to provide access to these services.
On the next screen, enter your phone number, tap Submit.
Enter OTP manually or wait for the app to automatically detect
Now the app will ask you for some necessary details such as name, age, gender, profession and your travel history in the last 30 days. Tap Submit
Users can also volunteer whenever they need to by checking the box on the personal details page.
After this, the app will redirect to the app's home page, where it will show the level of risk you have, so if it's marked in green with a text that says & # 39; Are you sure & # 39 ;, then there is nothing to worry about.
Aarogya Setu app: how to use the self-assessment test
To use this function, touch the option and then the application will open a chat window where you will be asked a questionnaire related to the user's health and current symptoms, such as Gender, Age, Are you experiencing any of the following symptoms, etc.
Aarogya Setu application: How to access the details of the Covid-19 Help Center
Tap the Covid-19 Helpcenters button and scroll down to the location once in your city.
Aarogya Setu application: how to share the application so that others can install it
Tap the Share & Protect Others button at the bottom of the app, choose the medium like SMS, WhatsApp, then choose the contact you want to share the app with and then send the message.
