Corona Beer halts production and marketing during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

NEW YORK (CNN) – Corona beer production is temporarily suspended in Mexico due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Grupo Modelo, the company that makes the beer, published the announcement on Twitter, stating that it is stopping the production and marketing of its beer because the Mexican government has closed non-essential businesses. The Anheuser-Busch Inbev-owned company also makes Modelo and Pacifico beers.

This week, the Mexican government announced the suspension of non-essential activities in the public and private sectors until April 30 in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. The country has more than 1,500 cases and 50 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

Grupo Modelo is ready to enact a plan to "guarantee the supply of beer,quot; if the Mexican government decides to include breweries as essentials, according to a statement.

Constellation Brands manages the distribution and import of Grupo Modelo beers in the United States. CEO Bill Newlands said in a profit call that the brand has "a wide offer to meet consumer demand,quot; and does not expect a shortage anytime soon.

Corona's coincident name with the virus has not affected sales. Constellation said sales of its beer brands grew 8.9% during the first three months of this year, with Modelo and Corona being its top sellers. Sales accelerated in the first three weeks of March, the company said, and its beers grew 24% compared to the previous year.

Corona Hard Seltzer, which launched in early March, also got off to a "good start," according to a company earnings statement.

Beer and other types of alcohol are increasing in sales this month as Americans are forced to duck in light of the coronavirus. Nielsen's sales figures show that beer sales increased 34% year-over-year during the week ending March 21.

