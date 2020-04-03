Corey Feldman Announces Winner of U R Free Video Contest: Marisa Wren Fan Video Wins

When Corey Feldman released his documentary (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys (who has hidden the actor and musician, according to a report by Todd Malm) wrote and performed an original song for the film: "U R Free,quot;. The song is a tribute to his best friend Corey Haim, with whom he starred in seven films. Corey Haim unfortunately passed away in 2010 due to complications from pneumonia. He and Corey Feldman suffered greatly from the sexual abuse they experienced during their years as Hollywood's teen heartbreakers and in the movie (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, Corey Feldman named names. Not only did he name the predators he accused of sexually abusing him, but he also named the person Corey Haim told him that raped him when he was 13: Charlie Sheen.

Charlie Sheen has denied the allegations through a statement made by his publicist.

Corey Feldman revealed in the film that he had made a promise to Corey Haim, before he died, to tell his story and help change the industry so that other children growing up in Hollywood are not subjected to the same types of horrible abuse.

Corey Feldman is doing that.

In addition to his movie (which Feldman plans to re-release in April), he is working with the Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG) to try to make permanent changes to protect children on television and in movies. He is also a Child USA ambassador and works directly with Marci Hamilton as they try to remove the statute of limitations in sexual abuse cases across the country.

And now, his song "U R Free,quot; is another way the actor is making a change. The song has been widely broadcast and is scaling multiple independent music charts.

You can watch the video of the fans who won the Corey Feldman video contest, conducted by Marisa Wren on the following video player.

FINALLY AVAILABLE NOW 4 THE WORLD 2 C PLEASE WATCH THIS INCREDIBLY PLAYING MUSIC VIDEO MADE BY #FELDFAM MEMBER @MarisaWren WAS THE WINNER OF # URFREE2MAKEUROWN2COREYSVID COMPETITION: OFFICIAL MUSICAL VIDEO "U R FREE," BY Corey Feldman

Have you seen Corey Feldman's explosive documentary? (My) truth: The rape of 2 Coreys? Were you surprised by the names revealed in the movie?

Were you surprised to learn that Corey Feldman went into hiding and left the United States after the film's release?

Disclosure: Charisse Van Horn has had personal interaction and communication with Corey Feldman, members of Feldfam and members of Wolfpack. She has never had personal interaction and communication with Judy Haim.



