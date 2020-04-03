Colorado Small Businesses Can Take Advantage of Loan Encouragement Money

On Friday, April 3, the federal government began pulling more life lines on struggling small businesses through its new Salary Protection Program, and state officials are urging those who need help to quickly contact their lenders locations to access some of the $ 349 billion available.

"This is a forgivable loan. Speed ​​counts, ”said David Madsen, director of marketing for the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, adding that the funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Businesses and nonprofits with 500 or fewer employees can borrow up to 2.5 times last year's average monthly payroll, up to a maximum of $ 10 million. If employees remain on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for employee expenses, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities until June 30, the entire loan can be forgiven.

Partial forgiveness is also available depending on how much of the loan goes toward employee costs. For example, if a small business owner spends $ 75,000 in payroll expenses through June 30, then up to $ 100,000 of the borrowed amount can be forgiven.

And even if the entire loan is not forgiven, the debt has an interest rate of 1% and a two-year term, making it a cheaper source of capital than credit cards or commercial lines of credit that some companies use to stay afloat.

The US Small Business Administration. USA Manage the program and lenders who already offer SBA loans are the best option. They represent 84 of the 131 banks that operate in the state. Other banks and credit unions are expected to join the program with approval.

"Working with your current bank is the fastest way to move forward," Kelly Brough, president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, said during a webinar on Thursday.

The PPP was part of the $ 2 trillion CARES act stimulus program approved last week and implementation has moved at lightning speed, with rules that fell to banks on Thursday afternoon.

The app is only four pages long, much simpler than what is normally required in other SBA programs. But lenders have yet to verify that borrowers are who they say they are and that the amount borrowed is justified. If banks fail to verify, they could be liable for fraudulent loans, which is why many will be more comfortable working with current clients.

"Our banks know that companies are struggling and want to give borrowers access to the funds they need as soon as humanly possible," Don Childears, executive director of the Colorado Bankers Association, said in a notice.

The federal government hopes that the loan funds may begin to impact bank accounts next week. But Childears said the questions continue to outnumber the answers and that verification takes time.

“The problem is that nobody knows what is happening. Banks do not know what is going on. They're not ready, "said Geta Asfaw, owner of seven McDonald's restaurants in the Denver metro area.

Although it has had to close a location on the Auraria campus, Asfaw has largely avoided the closings and layoffs that many small businesses have been through. But sales are down, and he plans to take out a PPP loan, although he plans to wait a few days until the issues are resolved.

"The most important thing is to get it out as soon as possible. It will be difficult, ”he said of the new loan program. “When you close your business, one day is like a year. It is very long. When you take two or three weeks off, it's like always. "

Conditions are bleak for small businesses across the country. Nearly a quarter of them reported temporarily closing their doors in the past two weeks, and of those who have not, another 40% said they will likely close in the next two weeks, according to a survey by the US Chamber of Commerce. USA USA and Metlife.

Homebase, which provides work hour tracking software, estimates that half of its small business customers in the Denver metro area had closed operations as of Wednesday and that 61% of its system employees locally early of the year they are no longer working hours.

Times are also tough for independent contractors and labor economy workers who have a payroll of one or do capital draws. They will be able to access the Payment Check Protection Program from April 10 next Friday.

Because of that, small businesses shouldn't include outside contractors in their labor cost calculations. And the individual wages they can count have a limit of $ 100,000. Businesses that don't have a full year of data can use an average payroll expense for January and February.

For small businesses that have already closed, the program offers an incentive to hire workers and for those about to close, to consider a permit, where benefits are kept, rather than a layoff.

But the calculation can be complicated in cases where displaced workers earn a low salary and would generate more unemployment benefits, which now include an additional $ 600 per week from the federal government in addition to what the state would normally pay.

Those with questions about applying for a PPP loan or other aid programs are encouraged to contact the state's Small Business Navigator site managed by the state's Small Business Development Center.

Depending on your situation, a prudent action would be to apply to multiple products, and as you evaluate your options and learn more about the complexities of how they interact with each other, you can make additional informed decisions about how you will choose to use and spend each of the grants. and loans, "advises the Small Business Development Center.