Colbie Caillat Says She Quits Her Fiance After 10 Years Together

By sharing the difficult news through social media, the hit maker & # 39; Fallin & # 39; for You & # 39; ensures that she and Justin Young will continue to work together on new music as members of Gone West.

Singer Colbie Caillat and her fiance Justin Young They have ended their engagement and separated after 10 years together.

The former couple announced the news through Instagram on Thursday, April 02, and Caillat assured fans that she and Justin will continue to work together on the new music as members of the band. Gone west.

"It is difficult for us to share it, but we want to be honest with all of you," he wrote. "After 10 wonderful years, Justin and I ended our relationship. We started as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

"It will be difficult, but often the difficult choice is the right choice and the path that will allow us to move forward and grow. We continue to be overwhelmed with gratitude for our love and time together."

The couple got engaged in May 2015 and co-founded Gone West in 2018.