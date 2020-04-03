CoCo Vandeweghe at the World Tennis Team All Star Event, Tennis Race – Up News Info Tampa

CoCo Vandeweghe is one of the best American tennis players in the world and is excited to remember those who have forgotten.

Vandeweghe had a monstrous 2017 season when he reached the semifinals at the Australian Open and the US Open. USA And reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. Tennis fans will get a chance to see Vandeweghe play this weekend on Saturday, April 4 at 1:30 p.m. EST when Up News Info broadcasts the World Tennis Team All Star Event.

The event was recorded prior to the nationwide coronavirus outbreak, and Vandeweghe will share the court with names like Maria Sharapova, Monica Puig, Taylor Townsend, James Blake and Marty Fish.

“I love the event and I love the World Tennis Team. Little did I know this would be one of the last live matches I played so far this year, "Vandeweghe said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith." It's a lot of fun with the atmosphere, the fans, the music and the different people you can play with and play with. "

While Vandeweghe has had great success on the court as a junior and professional, he also had to overcome many things. Things were great on the court for Vandeweghe in 2017, but things were not great off the court. That is why the 2018 US Open Doubles champion decided to contact a mental training coach for the first time in her career.

"Grand slams are so emotionally draining and they took a lot out of me," said Vandeweghe. “I brought a mental coach and had never done that. I was very against it and I thought it was all BS if you can't do it yourself. At the time, it was as if I never wanted to have this feeling again. I have worked with a mind coach since 2017 after Wimbledon. Mental health is enormous. I had to experience it to understand it. Asking for help is great. I can say that I have never been more depressed in my life than in 2017 when I was having the best year of my life on the court. Get out of that in 2018 and I was really struggling mentally. It is definitely something to talk about. It is a daily battle and sport magnifies it. "

