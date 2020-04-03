CNN's Brooke Baldwin says she's tested positive for coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML9e19607b34f2895f85a10747282c1f9d9% %MINIFYHTML9e19607b34f2895f85a10747282c1f9d10%

CNN presenter Brooke Baldwin said she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He posted on Instagram on Friday that it's okay, but that Thursday he had "chills, aches, fever."

"I've been socially estranged. Doing ALL the things they tell us to do. Still, it got me.

Earlier this week, one of his colleagues, Chris Cuomo, announced that he had tested positive but continued to anchor. Cuomo Prime Time from the basement of his house.

Baldwin added in his note: "I am healthy … I have no underlying conditions … I honestly feel like one of the lucky ones."

Baldwin presents CNN Newsroom from 2 PM ET to 4 PM ET Monday through Friday.

Several news personalities have begun to anchor from their homes, including those who are doing so due to some exposure to the virus or as a precaution. Good morning america Co-host George Stephanopoulos has been doing the show from his home, where his wife Ali Wentworth is recovering after contracting the virus.

Baldwin on Thursday interviewed Laura Garaboni, a passenger on the Rotterdam cruise ship who has been among the hundreds stranded on the Florida coast as officials try to determine what to do.