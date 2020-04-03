CNN presenter Brooke Baldwin tests positive for coronavirus

Instagram

The presenter becomes the latest CNN host to catch the disease just days after her colleague Chris Cuomo tested positive for Covid-19 amid the global pandemic.

Brooke baldwin It has become the latest CNN anchor to test positive for the coronavirus.

The journalist visited Instagram on Friday, April 3, 2020 to assure fans and followers that she is fine, but that she is struggling with the early stages of Covid-19.

"I've been socially estranged. Doing ALL the things they tell us to do. Still, it got me," he wrote. "I am healthy … I have no underlying conditions … Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones."

Earlier this week, one of his colleagues, Chris Cuomo, announced that it had tested positive, but has continued to anchor "Cuomo Prime Time"from the basement of his house.

The brother of the Governor of New York. Andrew Cuomo He wrote: "In these difficult times that seem more and more difficult and complicated every day, I discovered that I am positive for the coronavirus. I have been exposed to people in the last days that later tested positive and I had a fever, chills and shortness of breath "

"I just hope I don't give it to the kids and (to his wife) Cristina. That would make me feel worse than the disease! I'm quarantined in my basement."