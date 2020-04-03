CNN host Erin Burnett cries during a live interview with Virus Widow – Deadline

CNN host Erin Burnett was unable to pass a live interview on Friday night before crying during an emotional conversation with a woman whose husband just died of coronavirus complications.

The interview happened to her Erin Burnett Outside show on CNN. The subject of the interview, Maura Lewinger from Queens, New York, shared her story about losing her husband, Joseph, and having to say goodbye to Facetime when he died.

"They put him on a respirator in the morning and transferred him to the ICU, then I spoke to that nurse and it was very reassuring and I asked her to play music and she did," Lewinger said.

Then things got worse.