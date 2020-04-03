CNN host Erin Burnett cries during a live interview with Virus Widow – Deadline

CNN host Erin Burnett was unable to pass a live interview on Friday night before crying during an emotional conversation with a woman whose husband just died of coronavirus complications.
The interview happened to her Erin Burnett Outside show on CNN. The subject of the interview, Maura Lewinger from Queens, New York, shared her story about losing her husband, Joseph, and having to say goodbye to Facetime when he died.
"They put him on a respirator in the morning and transferred him to the ICU, then I spoke to that nurse and it was very reassuring and I asked her to play music and she did," Lewinger said.
Then things got worse.
Later, after another Facetime session and an indication from doctors that they were "concerned," he received terrible news. The hospital said "they had thrown the kitchen sink at me and I'm afraid it doesn't have any more time," Lewinger said.
During his final Facetime farewells, "I thanked him for being the most amazing husband and for making me feel so appreciated and loved every day … so yes, I was with him when he passed away."
Burnett tried to ask Lewinger a follow-up question, but was overcome by his own pain (see the reaction around 10:20 in the video below).
"I think your love for him …" Burnett started, then put his head in his hands and cried. She quickly recovered. "Sorry, it made me cry … it's a beautiful thing. But she also wanted everyone to know the love her community felt for her husband," Burnett finally said.
