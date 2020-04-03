Clemson's Dabo Swinney rules out possible coronavirus delay: United States to kick COVID-19 & # 39; in teeth & # 39;

March Madness, MLB Opening Day, NFL Draft: Everything in the sports world has been rejected due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). But will the virus delay the start of the college football season? Clemson's coach Dabo Swinney doesn't think so.

Swinney, in fact, has full faith that there will be games in late summer after the United States opens a donkey can over the coronavirus, because Merica.

"I mean, this is America, man," Swinney told local journalists on Friday via Zoom. "We storm the beaches of Normandy, send a car that rides on Mars, we walk on the moon. This is the largest country and largest people in the history of the planet. We have created an iPhone where I can sit here and talk to all of you in all these different places. We have the smartest people in the world.

"Listen, we're going to get up and we're going to kick this thing in the teeth and come back to our lives."

If all of that doesn't make you want to have a beer and ride a lawn mower screaming, "U-S-A! U-S-A!", Then nothing will.

Swinney was building that crescendo with the first part of her answer.

"My preference is, let's get to work and play," he said. "That's the best case scenario and I think that's what's going to happen. I have no doubt … I mean I have no doubt that we are going to play. The stands will be full and (Clemson's death) Valley is going to rock. Some doubt. That's the only thought I have, right there. All that other stuff, I don't think about any of that. "

"So that's just my mindset: I have a plan, and it's to prepare the Tigers to play in September or the end of August or whatever. These guys are training. So that's my preference is that we have camp in August and and go on and play the season. I have no doubt that will be the case. I have no doubt. "

Swinney takes that approach understandably. If the season starts on time in September, then you need to make sure your team is ready to play. The Tigers are slated to open their season with ACC games at Georgia Tech and Louisville.