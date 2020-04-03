Cleaning Up US Nuclear Waste USA Return to your site as the virus spreads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The efforts of the US government. USA To clear debris from the Cold War era of nuclear research and bomb-making at federal sites across the country has lasted decades, often at a rate that watchdogs and other critics say threatens public health and environment.

Now, the aftermath of the global coronavirus pandemic is creating further challenges, as the country's only underground nuclear waste dump ended on Wednesday reducing operations to keep workers safe.

For more than 20 years, tons of debris have been hidden in the salt caverns that make up the site of southern New Mexico. Until recently, several weekly shipments of special boxes and barrels filled with lab coats, rubber gloves, tools, and waste contaminated with plutonium and other radioactive elements were trucked to remote facilities from South Carolina, Idaho, and elsewhere.

That is all but stopping.

Shipments to the desert outpost will be limited for the foreseeable future, while work in national laboratories and defense sites in the country will move only to those operations deemed "mission critical,quot;.

Officials from the Waste Insulation Pilot Plant warned state regulators in a letter Tuesday that more time would be needed for inspections and audits and that work would be reduced or shifts shifted to ensure workers stay away from each other. of others.

"This action is being taken as a precaution for the safety of employees and the community," said Donavan Mager, a spokesperson for the Nuclear Waste Partnership, the contractor that manages the repository.

Some critical tasks still need to be done, such as putting screws into the repository's ceilings to ensure that the salt doesn't collapse.

It's the same at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, the once secret city in northern New Mexico that became famous for being the birthplace of the atomic bomb. Most of the employees there work remotely, and the summer internship program is on hiatus.

Some clean-up work is ongoing, including radiological surveys, inspections of hazardous waste storage facilities, and maintenance of an early notification system designed to protect drinking water supplies.

In Washington state, tours of one of the largest nuclear reactors in atomic history are on hold. Public meetings at the Hanford Nuclear Reserve have been canceled, and those who wish to review the documents in person are unlucky as officials reduced their operations to critical missions nearly two weeks ago.

The number of employees on site has decreased to the "absolute minimum,quot; necessary to run security programs and keep IT systems running for those who work at home.

Circumstances are different from those faced by managers in Hanford, Los Alamos and elsewhere.

They have indicated in letters, online publications, and other documents that their decisions are guided by state and federal public health orders aimed at getting people to stay home and limit contact with others to stop the increasing number of related cases and deaths. with COVID-19.

Worker safety is always a top priority, said US Senator Maria Cantwell, who was among those who lobbied during a congressional hearing in early March to obtain more federal funds and measures to accelerate the multi-billion dollar cleanup program. of the nation.

"We are fighting to make sure that workers and their families are cared for during this crisis and that workers have the resources they need to meet the cleanup goals when they can safely return to their jobs," he told The Associated Press in an email. .

Democratic senators had expressed concern just a few weeks ago that the Trump administration's proposed budget for the U.S. Department of Energy requires less money to clean up Cold War-era waste and channel significantly more to finance modernization. from the nation's nuclear arsenal.

The proposal provides nearly $ 27 billion, most of which would go toward nuclear security work that includes restarting production of the plutonium nuclei that are used as triggers within nuclear weapons. Less than a quarter of that would be used for cleanup of 16 sites in 11 states.

"The coronavirus pandemic demonstrates why we should clean up once and for all," said Jay Coghlan, executive director of Nuclear Watch New Mexico. "What we do as humans diminishes and flows with history, but the radioactive and toxic waste we leave behind lasts longer than our recorded history. We should be acting now."

Watchdogs also aimed to allow renovations and other regulatory actions related to cleanup that could be delayed.

The federal government has agreements with several states to reach certain cleanup milestones. Officials were reluctant to say what deadlines could be missed, noting only that environmental managers from the Energy Department are evaluating possible effects on projects across the complex as the virus spreads.

US sensors Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich said workers' health should remain the priority, but noted that as lawmakers consider more economic stimulus legislation, more funding for environmental management could help support jobs. and speed up cleaning in the future.