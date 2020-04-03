Claire Holt Pregnant With Baby No. 2

%MINIFYHTMLac5e2ba8f3b48e2d10cd02ee71b9069c76%

The actress from & # 39; Vampire Diaries & # 39; is & # 39; grateful & # 39; by the & # 39; little ray of sun & # 39; while the beautiful blonde officially announces her pregnancy in the midst of the world coronavirus pandemic.

Actress Claire holt She is pregnant and is expecting her second child.

"The Vampire Diaries"Star first became a mother when her son James was born a year ago, and now she is giving him a little brother or sister.

Showing her belly in a photo posted on Instagram, Claire writes: "Grateful for this little ray of sunshine in uncertain weather (sic)."

Before her and her husband, the US head of real estate. USA Andrew JoblonThey became parents, suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage, which the actress called the "darkest moment" of her life.