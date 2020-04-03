Cisco Henson Named President of Production for The Nacelle Company – Deadline

The Nacelle Company, parent of Comedy Dynamics, has promoted Cisco Henson to president of production. The company specializes in comedy and pop cultural historical documentaries.

During his time with The Nacelle Company, Henson has served as an EP for his Netflix series. The films that made us Y The toys they made for us. He also directed comedy specials for Ali Wong, Jim Gaffigan, Iliza Shlesinger, Maria Bamford, Pete Davidson, and others.

Henson leads the production team in executing multiple shows, limited series, feature films, and promotional videos that the company has produced for networks such as Netflix, Disney +, HBO, BET +, A&E, History Channel, Hulu, Discovery, Viacom, and more. .

Upcoming projects include Behind the attraction for Disney + and various other unannounced projects for BET +, Amazon, Netflix and others. Henson's list of production credits includes the work of George Carlin Dave Chappelle, Russell Simmons, Kevin Hart, Anthony Anderson and Jim Gaffigan.

"I have always been very proud and grateful to be part of the Nacelle team," said Henson. "At this particular time, I couldn't be more proud of the opportunity to step forward and support the company from my new role."

"For almost eight years, Cisco has been the stone we could depend on no matter how many of my ideas, some good, many bad, resulted in our production doubling almost every year," said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO. from The Nacelle. Company. "Since more than 100 airport appointments on Sunday at 3 a.m., after a shot that oversaw the flawless evacuation of staff and equipment from our headquarters, it has never disappointed the company."