Christopher Cross tests positive for COVID-19 – Deadline

Yacht icon Christopher Christopher announced via Facebook that he tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

"I am not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media, but I do so in the hope that this will help other people understand how serious and contagious this disease is," he wrote. "Although I am fortunate to be cared for at home, this is quite possibly the worst illness I have ever had."

Cross's soft rock brand was one of the dominant sounds in popular music in the late 1970s and early 1980s. His hits Sailing and Ride Like The Wind helped him win album of the year, song of the year, the record of the year and the best new artist at the Grammy Awards. It was a feat no one duplicated until Billie Eilish Billie Eilish had similar results earlier this year.

The same year of his Grammy victories, he also had another No. 1 hit with Arthur's Theme (the best you can do) from the soundtrack to the movie Arthur. He won an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Cross dropped from Olympus radio after that, but has maintained a solid career as a touring act. Last year, he teamed up with Micky Dolenz, Todd Rundgren, Chicago singer Jason Scheff, and Badfinger guitarist Joey Molland to perform music from the Beatles & # 39; White Album.