Christian McCaffrey starts a program called "22 and you,quot; for health heroes – Up News Info

Christian McCaffrey is a Colorado favorite among professional athletes. He played his prep football at Valor Christian High School, was an outstanding student athlete at Stanford for the Cardinal, and professionally with the Carolina Panthers since he was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He has thrived in all levels and has been giving back on the road.

McCaffrey's latest act of charity comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that is wreaking havoc around the world. McCaffrey announced on Twitter that his new initiative called "22 and You,quot; will support frontline healthcare heroes in the Carolinas. You can find more information at christianmccaffrey22.org.