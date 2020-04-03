Chris Cuomo lost 13 pounds in three days and calls the coronavirus a beast

Chris Cuomo is on the front lines fighting the deadly Coronavirus from home. Isolated in his basement, Chris has chosen to continue working (despite the warning from his co-workers, as reported by Dylan Fisher) and is broadcasting his Cuomo Prime Time night show from his home. Last night, Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta met Chris during CNN Global's special Town Hall: Facts and Fears about the coronavirus, where he gave an update on his condition. He made it clear that while people watch him as he struggles with fever, pain, blurred vision, and fatigue, he should not confuse his ability to speak to the public as a sign that coronavirus is a disease that he can overcome. Chris Cuomo revealed that he has lost 13 pounds in three days and called the novel and deadly Coronavirus a beast, even for the 80 percent who contract the disease and are expected to make a full recovery.

While Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta aired their show during Chris Cuomo's hours, they began the show by consulting with him. Although he said he was fine, he explained a little about what he has been experiencing. The previous day, while talking to Dr. Gupta, Chris revealed that, at one point, his fever had made him delusional and he saw his deceased father, Mario Cuomo, sitting on the edge of his bed and heard him speak to him.

Chris Cuomo stated the following.

"The Beast comes at night, you know. As we know, health workers have called the virus "The Beast,quot;. I understand why. My fever has risen a couple of degrees in the last 30 minutes. The nights are difficult. And I've learned something I didn't know before. It's responsible journalism to say that 80 percent of the people who get this statistically end up doing well, which means they don't go to the hospital. They get over it. However, it is not humanly responsible, from an ethical perspective. Now that I'm one of the anointed, and these people come to me, you suffer when you have this at home, unless you are ridiculously lucky, statistically and perhaps karmically as well. I can't tell how many stories I have had of people who have had more than 100, 102 fever for 8, 10, 12 days. And just to tell you what kind of toll it can take, look, it's not about life or death. I don't say it that way. Otherwise, I wouldn't be doing the show. I am not looking to scare people. I am trying to do the opposite. I lost 13 pounds in three days. "

You can watch the full video where Chris Cuomo spoke to Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta about the Coronavirus hell he's supporting in the video player below.

The death toll from Coronavirus continues to rise across the country, and while very grim, Chris wanted to remind people that 80 percent of those who contract the virus will recover.

Still, he encourages people not to disappoint his guards and called on the nation to remain vigilant and follow the recommendations and guidelines set by officials to help reduce risk and hopefully contain Coronavirus once and for all. .



