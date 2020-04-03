Chris Brown's video of his Lil Ninja, Royalty Brown Dancing has fans who say he takes his father

Chris Brown made his fans happy a few days ago when he posted some really sweet videos with his two sons, Royalty and Aeko. But what fans liked the most was the fact that Chris now allows people to comment on these posts.

You may recall that not too long ago, he disabled the comment section for posts involving his children.

Here is the last video Chris posted of his baby, Royalty Brown dancing and showing off his talent.

One follower said, "Her dance is getting better, she's about to dance to you soon," and another commenter posted this: "You and she should dance," but she'll smoke you. "

One fan wrote this: "She is Chris Brown, you are just Chris Brown on the weekends," and someone else also got excited about the talented boy: "She is so dedicated that she will soon be like her dad!"

Another commenter said: ‘She is the winner ❤️❤️❤️🔥hands down. These cats don't want to smoke, "and someone else posted this message:" Can you imagine her and Aeko dancing together doing routines just like their dad? "I can't wait to see those videos hahaha @ammikaaa,quot;.

One fan said, "She'll be touring soon for you, your twin," and another of Chris's followers jumped into the comment section to post this message: "Yeah! @Chrisbrownofficial, you got the girl, you got her! One line changed from "No guidance by Drake and Chris,quot;.

The other day, Chris made fans happy with more videos of his children.

Before that, fans were laughing out loud when he shared a video of a woman trying to sneak into her yard in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

In other news, Chris also had crazed fans when he shared a video in which he and some friends ran in their cars on the road.



