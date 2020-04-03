China pushes for silent burials amid questions about death toll

Liu Pei’en held the small wooden box containing her father's remains. Just two months ago, he had helplessly grasped his father's fragile hand as the old man breathed for the last time, and the pain was still intense. I cry.
But there was little time or space for Mr. Liu to grieve. He said officials in the central Chinese city of Wuhan had insisted on accompanying him to the funeral home and were anxiously waiting nearby. Later, they followed him to the cemetery where they saw him bury his father, he said. Mr. Liu saw one of his caregivers take photos of the funeral, which ended in 20 minutes.
"My father dedicated his whole life to serving the country and the party," Mr. Liu, 44, who works in finance, said by phone. "Only to be watched after his death."
For months, residents of Wuhan were told that they were unable to collect the ashes of their loved ones who had died during the outbreak of the Chinese coronavirus. Now that authorities say the epidemic is under control, authorities are pressuring family members to bury the dead quickly and quietly, and are stifling online discussion about the deaths. Doubts arise about the true size of the toll.
Official death toll in China from coronavirus it stood at 3,322 on Friday, but medical workers and others have suggested the count should be higher. The C.I.A. He warned the White House for weeks that China greatly underestimated its epidemic, current and former US intelligence officials say.
As China tries to control the narrative, police in Wuhan, where the pandemic began, have been dispatched to split groups on WeChat, a popular messaging app created by relatives of coronavirus victims. Government censors have deleted images circulating on social media that show relatives in the city lining up at funeral homes to collect ashes. Officials have assigned caregivers to family members like Mr. Liu to follow them as they collect funeral parcels, reclaim the remains of their loved ones and bury them, grieving family members say.
"Where's the dignity after death?" Mr. Liu asked. "Where's humanity?"
The ruling Communist Party says it is trying to prevent large gatherings from causing a new outbreak. But his tight controls appear to be part of a concerted attempt to avoid a torrent of anguish and anger that could be a gut reminder of his first missteps and his efforts to conceal the outbreak. Those same public displays or discussions of losses could also fuel skepticism about how China has counted the dead.
Wuhan accounted for almost two-thirds of China's total infections and more than three-fourths of its deaths. But in the first weeks of the outbreak, medical workers said many deaths from the coronavirus were not counted due to a shortage of test kits.
Most recently, a trucker quoted in a The report by Caixin, an influential news magazine, spoke about leaving thousands of boxes to store ashes at Hankou Funeral Home, one of the city's eight funeral homes. While the figures raised questions about the death toll, it was unclear whether the boxes were used only for coronavirus victims or more broadly.
The Chinese government says it has been open and transparent about the extent of the outbreak within its borders. But the party also wants to closely orchestrate how victims of the epidemic should mourn and remember. He portrays them as martyrs and compatriots who gave their lives in the fight against the spread of the disease, rather than being victims of an outbreak.
The government said it would maintain a moment of silence nationwide on Saturday, the day of the annual Grave Sweeping Festival, a time to honor ancestors. The activities will stop, the flags will fly at half-staff and alarms and horns will sound for three minutes from 10 a.m.
The moment of silence will probably not be enough to calm many families in Wuhan who have been irritated by the state's efforts to assert control over the grieving process.
Some have demanded justice and accountability from the government, hoping that their loved ones would not die in vain. The government fired two senior local officials in February, presumably because of the confusion in the initial response, but has not said whether it would conduct further investigations.
"I demand an explanation," said Zhang Hai, a 50-year-old Wuhan native whose father, Zhang Lifa, died after being infected with the coronavirus in a hospital. He wants to know why officials took weeks to inform the public that the virus could spread among humans. "Otherwise, I can't shut my father down and I'll never be at peace."
Other residents have tried to find their own way to privately commemorate their loved ones with small impromptu acts of remembrance.
Maria Ma, a 23-year-old design teacher at a Wuhan university, knew that her grandfather would have wanted the family to watch over him in a large tent where family members could watch and friends could burn incense.
But when he and Ms. Ma's grandmother died in January, their wish could not be fulfilled. Instead, their bodies were quickly removed and cremated.
With Wuhan under lock and key, Ms. Ma and her family had no choice but to settle for simple rituals at home. They burned "spiritual money," stacks of paper printed to look like currency, following the custom of ensuring that loved ones have enough to spend in the afterlife. On the 49th day after her grandfather's death, the men in Ms. Ma's family cut their hair, also according to tradition.
Still, he said, the family was haunted by guilt over failing to organize a proper funeral.
"We keep asking ourselves, 'How could this have happened to our family? "Ma said over the phone." We are just ordinary people. We never did anything wrong to anyone. "
In recent days, as the official number of new cases in China has decreased, the Wuhan authorities have resorted to the deaths. Officials have paid families about $ 420 for each relative who died during the epidemic, regardless of the cause. Relatives of coronavirus victims are also entitled to a 30 percent discount on burial plots and free cremation services.
Some, like Peng Bangwen, are discovering that monetary support does not address the stigma of the virus that spreads even after death.
Mr. Peng wants to bury his father, Peng Andong, who died in early February, at the family's ancestral home on the outskirts of Wuhan. But village officials rejected the idea, saying they did not want the remains of a coronavirus patient there.
"Whether it's a quiet and peaceful funeral, or a grand and ornate funeral, I just want to be taken care of," said Mr. Peng, 32, who works at a hotel in Wuhan, by phone. "Otherwise it is too cruel, both for me and for him."
Others, like Mr. Liu, the financial worker who buried his father, are struggling to accept his loss.
Her father, Liu Ouqing, was a respected member of the Communist Party who had led a distinguished life as a civil servant and university administrator and had begun to enjoy retirement only in recent years. The father and son were close and the old man, Mr. Liu, adored his 11-year-old granddaughter.
In January, the elderly Mr. Liu had gone to a hospital in Wuhan for a regular checkup. There he became infected with the coronavirus.
Her son, who had slipped away from the hospital pretending to be a patient, said that Mr. Liu fought valiantly but knew that his end was near. Her father told her to look in the drawer of the nightstand, where she had kept notes on her finances and recipes for her granddaughter's favorite dishes.
On January 29, he died, with his son by his side.
Mr. Liu, devastated, sought out a Buddhist priest, who performed a ritual in a temple to control the state of his father's soul. Some nights, Mr. Liu silently read Buddhist prayers for his father.
Late last month, he received a call from authorities notifying him to prepare for the funeral.
Mr. Liu was assigned two officials, one from his father's workplace and the other a local neighborhood worker, who said they were there to provide support. Last week, they went with him to the Biandanshan Cemetery in the southwest of the city. He chose the most expensive option, a south-facing plot with mountains behind and a lake below. It costs $ 14,000.
They held the funeral two days later. A label had been placed on his father's blank headstone indicating the location of the grave: row 24, number 19. The headstone would come later.
"Like a house with no door," Liu said. With a marker, she wrote her father's name on the top of the headstone.
When the burial ended, officials asked the family to sign a form stating that they had completed their task.
Two days later, Mr. Liu returned to the cemetery. This time, he went alone and spent an hour at his father's grave. "Wait for me and Mom," she said to her father. "One day we will all live together in your new home."
Mr. Liu said he would not stop pressing the government to punish local officials responsible for initially hiding the outbreak and providing fair compensation to the families of the victims.
"Do you think I will leave now just because I have completed the burial?" he said. "No. I'm not done yet."
Yiwei Wang and Albee Zhang contributed to Beijing investigations. Alexandra Stevenson contributed reporting from Hong Kong.