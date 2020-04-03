China pushes for silent burials amid questions about death toll

Official death toll in China from coronavirus it stood at 3,322 on Friday, but medical workers and others have suggested the count should be higher. The C.I.A. He warned the White House for weeks that China greatly underestimated its epidemic, current and former US intelligence officials say.

As China tries to control the narrative, police in Wuhan, where the pandemic began, have been dispatched to split groups on WeChat, a popular messaging app created by relatives of coronavirus victims. Government censors have deleted images circulating on social media that show relatives in the city lining up at funeral homes to collect ashes. Officials have assigned caregivers to family members like Mr. Liu to follow them as they collect funeral parcels, reclaim the remains of their loved ones and bury them, grieving family members say.

"Where's the dignity after death?" Mr. Liu asked. "Where's humanity?"

The ruling Communist Party says it is trying to prevent large gatherings from causing a new outbreak. But his tight controls appear to be part of a concerted attempt to avoid a torrent of anguish and anger that could be a gut reminder of his first missteps and his efforts to conceal the outbreak. Those same public displays or discussions of losses could also fuel skepticism about how China has counted the dead.

Wuhan accounted for almost two-thirds of China's total infections and more than three-fourths of its deaths. But in the first weeks of the outbreak, medical workers said many deaths from the coronavirus were not counted due to a shortage of test kits.