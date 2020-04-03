Children hunt for teddy bears during the coronavirus outbreak

With her school closed, her city quiet, and her country locked up, 13-year-old Stevie-Lee Tiller is trapped at home with her parents and three siblings.
Stevie-Lee, who lives in Hamilton, New Zealand, misses her friends at school. She is a little scared of the coronavirus because her father, a factory supervisor, is still going to work. He belongs to a very close extended family, but he cannot see most of his relatives in person.
So she and her cousins have found a new way to be together, at least in spirit. They are playing the same game in separate neighborhoods: the teddy bear hunt.
The game is played in countries around the world, from Australia to Japan to the United States. It's like a scavenger hunt suitable for social estrangement: People put teddy bears and other stuffed animals on windows, on porches, in trees, and in parked cars. Then the kids go for a walk or drive with their families and try to spot as many as they can.
Most days, Stevie-Lee goes bear hunting with her mother and two younger sisters. "It is really exciting when you pass because there are so many different bears," he said. "There are little ones, and some are massive. There are things like emoji pillows, and there are Minions.
His favorite sighting so far was a large white teddy bear that someone had propped up on a balcony.
Stevie-Lee's cousins, Elijah Horsburgh, 8, and Avah Horsburgh, 5, have been counting the animals they see; so far, his highest count for a single hike was 68. Avah's favorite sighting was a stuffed unicorn. Elijah was a stuffed kiwi, the flightless bird that is an unofficial emblem of New Zealand.
"It's really fun because you have to go hunting, and you have to walk slowly to find it," Elijah said.
"It started as a fun thing to do as we take the kids for a walk: how many bears can we see today?" said Annelee Scott, 44, the mother of Elijah and Avah. "But now it is much more than that. It is helping people to have a really scary time. Many people are struggling to feel anxious, alone and sad."
You don't need a stuffed animal to participate. Some people have pasted pictures of teddy bears instead of using real ones. Others have recorded rainbows or green clovers on their windows, or chalk scribbled messages on the sidewalks.
The game appears to have been inspired in part by the 1989 children's book "We Are on a Bear Hunt,quot; written by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury. In it, some children who say they are "not afraid,quot; push through the tall grass, swim through a river, slide through the mud, stumble through a forest, walk through a snowstorm, and they tiptoe into a cave.
Finally, they find a real bear, alive! Then they run home.
Rosen has seen her work break through in the real world. On social media, he shared photos of people who were going to hunt bears on their own.
But Mr Rosen, who lives with his family in London, according to his editor, could not be reached this week. He had felt sick with chills, fever, and fatigue. "Even my eyelids complain that they are tired," he said. wrote on Twitter last week. "All the other muscles, from the toes to the scalp, screaming, and me. And me. And me. And me."
Rosen, who did not say on Twitter what illness he had, was admitted to a hospital a few days ago. "He knows everyone has been supporting him with this lovely wave of support," his wife, Emma-Louise Williams, tweeted on Tuesday.
In recent weeks, stuffed animals have been seen in at least 13 countries, including Japan, Australia, Germany, and Scotland, and in all 50 states, according to data compiled by Tammy Buman, 12, and Addy Buman, 8.
At their home in Norwoodville, Iowa, Tammy and Addy put markers on maps to track teddy bear sightings around the world, which they monitor on social media with the help of their parents, Julia Buman, 34 years old, and Ryan Buman, 39. Ms. Buman runs a Facebook group where people share photos of their adventures to see bears.]
When the sisters were younger, their parents used to read Mr. Rosen's book to them. So hunting for stuffed animals brings back memories.
"It's like the bear hunting book, but it's not just bears," said Tammy. "I think it helps people forget about what is happening right now."
The Bumans have placed various stuffed animals in and around their home, including a brown workhorse named Sticky, which is perched on a tree outside.
At Elijah and Avah's house in New Zealand, there is a bear at the window in a bright red coat and a royal blue hat. His name is Paddington. Next to it is a purple unicorn in a pink tutu and a rainbow mane. It's called Sprinkles.
Stevie-Lee came up with her own exhibition last week. In a second-story window, a teddy bear named Russell stands under a bright pink sign.
"HI KIDS," says the poster. Remember to wash your hands. "
%MINIFYHTMLd1075fa884b4ca14fbe09d3063f06a4517%