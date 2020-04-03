Children hunt for teddy bears during the coronavirus outbreak

With her school closed, her city quiet, and her country locked up, 13-year-old Stevie-Lee Tiller is trapped at home with her parents and three siblings.

Stevie-Lee, who lives in Hamilton, New Zealand, misses her friends at school. She is a little scared of the coronavirus because her father, a factory supervisor, is still going to work. He belongs to a very close extended family, but he cannot see most of his relatives in person.

%MINIFYHTMLd1075fa884b4ca14fbe09d3063f06a4513% %MINIFYHTMLd1075fa884b4ca14fbe09d3063f06a4514%

So she and her cousins ​​have found a new way to be together, at least in spirit. They are playing the same game in separate neighborhoods: the teddy bear hunt.

%MINIFYHTMLd1075fa884b4ca14fbe09d3063f06a4515% %MINIFYHTMLd1075fa884b4ca14fbe09d3063f06a4516%

The game is played in countries around the world, from Australia to Japan to the United States. It's like a scavenger hunt suitable for social estrangement: People put teddy bears and other stuffed animals on windows, on porches, in trees, and in parked cars. Then the kids go for a walk or drive with their families and try to spot as many as they can.