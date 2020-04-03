Chiefs coach Andy Reid working on defense of the Super Bowl from his basement

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is working to defend the team's NFL Super Bowl title from his basement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 is wreaking havoc globally, with sport paralyzed; The Olympics have been postponed until 2021, while the Major Leagues, NBA, and NHL are delayed or on hiatus.

The NFL teams are gearing up for this month's draft, before the start of the season in September, and Reid is still working hard, albeit from a different location.

Reid, who brought the Chiefs to glory in Super Bowl 54, told reporters Thursday: "I wish I could take you on a virtual tour of this."

"It's kind of a classic. I'm sitting in my basement, literally. I have a bow trainer sitting here in case you want to jump on that for a little exercise."

"I have my monitor set up, along with my computer, my iPad right next to that. And I have one of my wife's old tables here, a little coffee table that I'm using to put everything in. But I'm in the basement, yeah You know what? Not bad.

"We stay as current as we can through league information. We are getting closer as if we are having a season," Reid added. "I think it is twofold, because it can be a really positive source of energy for the country at a time when it may be necessary.

"At the same time, we are very sensitive to everything that happens. But when it comes to the offseason, again, we are out of the office until they tell us we can come back in and then I have I have different plans that I have set up to different stages of (out of season), whether it's virtual work or if they let us go back to the building for field work. Whatever it is, I've made plans for that. And then we'll take it day by day and see what comes up & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The Chiefs were due to begin conditioning off-season on April 20, three days before the NFL Draft, with practice to continue in May.

"We have a little time before that," Reid said. "We'll just see which way it goes. That's normally a time we use for conditioning training. If we are allowed to do that virtually, we can go ahead and do it right then. We will try to keep in touch.

"If we are allowed to visit the players with our Webex units or whatever, we can do that. We are prepared to do all of that. And then if they are allowed to return to the building, we are fine with that. We have everything planned as well & # 39; & # 39 ;.