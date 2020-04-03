Chicago Mayor Elects Former Dallas Chief David Brown to Head Police Department – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot named former Dallas Police Chief David Brown on Thursday to head the police force in the country's third-largest city, promoting his humility and calling him "a leader who demands respect."

Lightfoot introduced Brown as the next superintendent of the Chicago Police Department during a press conference, saying that he is the right man for the job.

%MINIFYHTML5ccc8246187309898a673c4ccfb6a61911% %MINIFYHTML5ccc8246187309898a673c4ccfb6a61912%

“We are Chicago and we deserve the best. And right now, right now, David Brown is the absolute best. "

The announcement came hours after Lightfoot announced that a member of the police force had died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The press conference was tinged with sadness with Lightfoot noting that just as acting police superintendent Charlie Beck had to deal with the loss of one of his officers this week, Brown knows the pain of losing a fellow officer.

"Death has come directly to David Brown's door," said the mayor. Brown lost a former partner and other officers under his command, and even his son and brother to gun violence.

Brown has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience. The 59-year-old man, who retired from the Dallas force in 2016, gained widespread attention that year after a gunman killed four police officers and a Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer (DART) in an attack by Ambushed in downtown Dallas during a peaceful protest. Brown ordered officers to kill the suspect using a remote-controlled robot with explosives.

Brown was the only one of the three experienced finalists to head a large police force. Still, it will be an adjustment for him, coming from a department of approximately 3,500 officers to one with approximately 13,000.

One of the other finalists was Kristen Ziman, the chief of police in the Chicago suburb of Aurora. The third was Ernest Cato, deputy chief of the Chicago Police. Cato was recently promoted to deputy director by Beck.

Brown's experience made him the logical choice for Lightfoot. The mayor said that one of the things that impressed her most about Brown was that he implemented many reforms in Dallas that the Chicago department is now trying to introduce. But he is also a stranger who is much less familiar than the other two candidates. And he is arriving at a police department where the base has not always welcomed outsiders. Former superintendents Jody Weis, a former FBI special agent, and Garry McCarthy, a former senior member of the New York City Police Department, were not popular with the troops.

Brown will also have to adapt to a system of government that gives him less independence. Chicago has a stronger mayor and police oversight body than Dallas.

Adjusting to "those will probably be some of your most difficult tasks to overcome," said Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata.

While in Dallas, Brown took controversial action among officers, including the public disclosure of data on the use of force. But he was also criticized by activists who thought he had blocked necessary reforms, such as the empowerment of a civilian police review board.

Brown said his experience and dedication to his work, along with the officers under his command, would help him as a leader.

"My life and career have taken place in the city of Dallas, but the call to service … is one that is heard across the country, and it is that call that has fueled everything I have done in my career as a official and as a public servant, "he said.

Beck and Eddie Johnson, before him, were quick to regain public confidence that was largely destroyed by the release in late 2015 of a video of a white police officer shooting a black teenager, Laquan McDonald, 16 times. . The officer, Jason Van Dyke, was convicted of murder and sent to prison, but the department and City Council's handling of the shooting led to McCarthy's firing, a federal investigation and a series of reforms.

The department has faced a period of uncertainty since late last year. In December, just days after Johnson announced his retirement and Lightfoot named Beck as the acting superintendent, the mayor abruptly fired Johnson.

Lightfoot said Johnson had lied to him about an incident in October in which he was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle after having a few drinks. She said Johnson's explanation was fundamentally different from "what the facts show." Johnson had been caught on surveillance video drinking with a woman who was not his wife at a downtown bar.

Beck made it clear from the start that he did not want to be the permanent superintendent, and Lightfoot launched a national search that led to 25 applications for the position. The police board reduced that number to three.

Lightfoot said he expects the City Council to approve Brown's appointment and that he will be on the job by the end of the month.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)