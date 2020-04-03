Check out the entire Fifty Shades trilogy this weekend on E!

Mr. Gray will see you all weekend.

%MINIFYHTML5789aff8c53807eddcfae5efb6bd647311% %MINIFYHTML5789aff8c53807eddcfae5efb6bd647312%

Or, actually, you will see many Jamie Dornanis Christian Gray and Dakota JohnsonAnastasia Steele as E! everything will be broadcast Fifty shades film trilogy on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5. Whether you're watching FaceTime with friends or snuggling up with your partner, this is the perfect way to pass the time while you are away.

Saturday's party will begin at 5 p.m. with the first installment of the franchise, titled Fifty Shades of Grey. For those over 21 years old, we recommend pouring a glass of champagne while enjoying the embarrassing story of a mega-rich boy who meets a girl, the boy introduces the girl to new sexual tendencies and much more.

Fortunately, you will be able to see what happens next for Christian and Ana as the sequel, Fifty shades darker, airs at 7:30 p.m. later that night. After a sensual but also unstable start, viewers will see how seemingly crossed lovers try to rebuild their relationship.