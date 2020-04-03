CDC now urges Americans to wear face masks to protect themselves from COVID-19

After weeks of advising us not to wear masks, @cdc seems to have changed its stance. According to @npr, we are now recommended to wear masks, while we are in public.

At a press conference, President Donald Trump stated that @cdc suggested this because many of the carriers are asymptotic and do not know they have the disease.

There is not much guideline, other than "fabric coverings made from household items or home made from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional voluntary public health measure."

Donnie also let us know that it is not mandatory and that he himself will not wear the mask. The sudden change is because researchers now know more about the virus.

At the time of this typing, the Coronavirus has infected 276,965 people in the US. USA And it has claimed the lives of 7,391 of them.

As previously reported, more than 6 million people have applied for unemployment.

Rihanna, DJ Khaled, New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees and Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer are just a few of the public figures who have donated to the COVID-19 fund.