CDC Now Recommends Using Basic Cloth or Cloth Masks – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLb5d152dada5ea1a47d3536063f3ffef976%

President Donald Trump said the Centers for Disease Control now recommends that Americans wear non-medical cloth or basic cloth masks to protect themselves against the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump said at his briefing on Friday that he was "choosing not to use" one, but that others may want to and that the guidelines are voluntary. But he also emphasized that the masks should not be medical or surgical grade, as hospitals urgently need them to treat patients with coronavirus.

Trump also said he is banning the export of "scary medical supplies," including respirators and surgical masks. He said he is invoking the Defense Production Law to do so.