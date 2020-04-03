Cardi B donates supplemental beverages to first responders and medical workers amid coronavirus outbreak

Instagram

The rhyme & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; She is giving back to her community in New York by giving rescuers and health workers vegan protein drinks after her health scare.

Cardi B donated 20,000 food supplement drinks to first responders and healthcare workers in New York.

Rapper "Bodak Yellow" was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at night after suffering "really serious stomach problems" for the past few days.

The star was treated and released, and in a post on Instagram Live on Thursday she insisted her condition had nothing to do with the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, as the global pandemic continues, Cardi decided to give medical professionals back by donating 20,000 bottles of OWYN, a plant-based vegan food supplement, to workers who often don't even have a chance to eat. during their shifts, TMZ reported.

"Kream" Star Joins List of Celebrities Including Ciara Y Russell Wilson, Leonardo Dicaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Angelina Jolie, Ryan ReynoldsY Arnold schwarzenegger who have delivered millions to help provide meals to the needy and medical supplies for frontline doctors and nurses.

The donation comes after the star criticized the US government. USA For her response to the public health crisis, enraged in a live Instagram feed: "Are you spraying on the street, are you going to drink one by one?" temperature to see if we have it? How am I supposed to know I have the coronavirus? "