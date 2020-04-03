Cardi B denies having coronavirus after registering at hospital

Cardi B wants her fans to know she doesn't have a coronavirus after it was reported that she was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after experiencing stomach pains.

"I've been very sick these past five days … no crown," she said on Instagram Live. "I have very serious stomach problems: I started vomiting, I had a pregnancy test because a bitch never knows."

Cardi confirmed that the tests were negative and that she initially wanted doctors to come to her home, but that they are not making home visits due to the virus. She said she was treated for pain, but did not say what caused it.

"Honestly, because I've been having really bad stomach problems for four days, I went to the emergency room last night and I feel much better. I hope I don't feel any more pain tomorrow," he also wrote on Twitter before deleting.

"Doctors can't come to people's houses right now … They were telling me to have ginger tea," he said.