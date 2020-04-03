Can an old vaccine stop the new coronavirus?

A vaccine that was developed a hundred years ago to combat the scourge of tuberculosis in Europe is now being tested against the coronavirus by scientists eager to find a quick way to protect healthcare workers, among others.
The Bacillus Calmette-Guerin vaccine is still widely used in the developing world, where scientists have found that it does more than prevent tuberculosis. The vaccine prevents infant deaths from a variety of causes and dramatically reduces the incidence of respiratory infections.
Experts say the vaccine appears to "train,quot; the immune system to recognize and respond to a variety of infections, including viruses, bacteria, and parasites. There is still little evidence that the vaccine mitigates infection with the coronavirus, but a series of clinical trials can answer the question in just a few months.
On Monday, scientists in Melbourne, Australia began administering the B.C.G. a vaccine or a placebo for thousands of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and other health workers – the first of several randomized controlled trials aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine.
"No one says this is a panacea," said Dr. Nigel Curtis, chief of infectious diseases at Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, who planned the trial. "What we want to do is reduce the time that an infected healthcare worker is not feeling well, so that he recovers and can return to work faster."
A clinical trial of 1,000 health workers started 10 days ago in the Netherlands, said Dr. Mihai G. Netea, an infectious disease specialist at Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen. Eight hundred health workers have already signed up. (As in Australia, half of the participants will receive a placebo).
Dr. Denise Faustman, director of immunobiology at Massachusetts General Hospital, is also seeking funds to begin a clinical trial of the vaccine in healthcare workers in Boston. Preliminary results could be available in as little as four months.
"We have really solid data from human, not mouse, clinical trials that this vaccine protects you from viral and parasitic infections," said Dr. Faustman. "I would like to start today."
The B.C.G. The vaccine has an unusual history. It was inspired in the 19th century by the observation that milkmaids did not develop tuberculosis. The vaccine is named after its inventors, Dr. Albert Calmette and Dr. Camille Guerin, who developed it in the early 20th century from Mycobacterium bovis, a form of tuberculosis that infects cattle.
The scientists cultivated bacterial scrapings from cow udders and continued to cultivate bovine TB for more than a decade until it was weak enough that it no longer caused virulent disease when administered to laboratory animals.
The weakened virus was first used in humans in 1921 and was widely adopted after World War II. Now B.C.G. It is mainly used in the developing world and in countries where TB is still prevalent, where it is administered to more than 100 million babies a year.
Like other vaccines, B.C.G. It has a specific objective: TB. But the evidence accumulated over the past decade suggests that the vaccine also has so-called off-target effects, reducing viral illness, respiratory infections, and sepsis, and appears to boost the body's immune system.
The idea is a branch of the "hygiene hypothesis,quot;, which suggests that the modern emphasis on cleanliness has deprived children of exposure to germs. Lack of "training,quot; has resulted in weakened immune systems, less able to resist disease.
One of the first studies to hint at the extensive benefits of B.C.G. Vaccination was a randomized trial of 2,320 babies in Guinea-Bissau in West Africa, published in 2011, which reported that death rates among low birth weight babies fell dramatically after vaccination. A follow-up trial reported that mortality rates from infectious diseases in low-birth-weight babies who were vaccinated were reduced by more than 40 percent.
Other epidemiological studies, including a 25-year study of more than 150,000 children in 33 countries, have reported a 40 percent lower risk of acute lower respiratory tract infection in children who received B.C.G. vaccine.
A study in the elderly they discovered that B.C.G. Vaccines reduced the incidence of acute upper respiratory tract infections.
A recent review by the World Health Organization concluded that B.C.G. it had beneficial “out-of-target effects” and recommended further vaccine trials against a broader range of infections.
"This vaccine has saved as many lives as the polio vaccine, it is an incredible story," said Dr. Curtis, who designed and launched the B.C.G. trial in Melbourne in less than a month, hoping to stay one step ahead of the spread of the coronavirus in Australia.
While describing the B.C.G. As the vaccine was underestimated, he emphasized that "it was not a specific Covid-19 vaccine." B.C.G. It also cannot be given to anyone with a compromised immune system, because it is a live attenuated vaccine, which means it contains live but weakened TB.
Dr. Faustman said it should not be used in hospitalized patients with active disease, as it may not work fast enough and could interact poorly with other treatments.
Not everyone is convinced that B.C.G. Has Great Promise Dr. Domenico Accili, an endocrinologist at Columbia University, said efforts to use the coronavirus vaccine sound "a bit like magical thinking."
While acknowledging that B.C.G. it is "an unspecific boost to the immune system," he said, "we should be able to implement a more personalized approach."
One question is what effect the vaccine may have on patients whose immune systems overreact to the coronavirus, resulting in so-called cytokine storms. Dr. Randy Cron, a cytokine storm expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said it was impossible to know.
A A recent analysis of the damage shots that the new coronavirus has taken in middle and high income countries found a correlation with B.C.G. policies, concluding that countries that did not implement or had abandoned the universal B.C.G. Vaccination has had more coronavirus infections per capita and higher death rates. (Low-income countries were excluded from the analysis due to unreliable data from the Covid-19 reports and generally poor medical systems.)
"You can make a new vaccine," said Dr. Faustman. "We are really smart and we can do that. But two years to go and two years will be two years too late."
"If we have something generic globally on hand that we can use to strengthen the human host, this is a mutual benefit to the public right away."