Can an old vaccine stop the new coronavirus?

A vaccine that was developed a hundred years ago to combat the scourge of tuberculosis in Europe is now being tested against the coronavirus by scientists eager to find a quick way to protect healthcare workers, among others.

The Bacillus Calmette-Guerin vaccine is still widely used in the developing world, where scientists have found that it does more than prevent tuberculosis. The vaccine prevents infant deaths from a variety of causes and dramatically reduces the incidence of respiratory infections.

Experts say the vaccine appears to "train,quot; the immune system to recognize and respond to a variety of infections, including viruses, bacteria, and parasites. There is still little evidence that the vaccine mitigates infection with the coronavirus, but a series of clinical trials can answer the question in just a few months.

On Monday, scientists in Melbourne, Australia began administering the B.C.G. a vaccine or a placebo for thousands of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and other health workers – the first of several randomized controlled trials aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine.