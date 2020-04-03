Call goalkeeper David Rittich using coronavirus quarantine to rehabilitate an elbow injury

Calgary Flames All-Star goalkeeper David Rittich suffered an elbow injury since at least early March.

Rittich made the revelation on Friday in an interview with NHL.com, saying he underwent treatment for the injury before returning to his home in the Czech Republic.

"The day before I left (Calgary), I had a plasma injection in my elbow that had a bruise and I had some stretched tendons," he said. "I couldn't do anything for a week … This week, I started exercising and recovering. I'm in my quarantine, so it was a bit of a problem getting some workout gear from the gym. My friend is leaving to lend me some things here in Jihlava (his hometown) so I can start some preparations. So far it has only worked with my own body weight. "

Rittich, who last played on March 8 in a 5-3 loss to the Las Vegas Golden Knights, returned home after the NHL suspended his season due to the coronavirus on March 12. He has had a solid season as the Llamas' No. 1 goalkeeper, posting a record 24-17-6, a 2.97 GAA and a .907 saving percentage.

He credits his teammates for helping him achieve success so far this year.

"They wanted me to be in goal and they believed in me," he said. "It was probably the best thing for me this season."

Rittich, now in his fourth NHL season, represented the Pacific Division at this year's All-Star Game in St. Louis.

"Obviously it was a great experience for me and I had a lot of fun," he said. "But this I consider to be a kind of reward for my performance, and here we come back to the guys who want me to be there for them and who believe in me, which helped me a lot and finally invited me to the All-Star Game."

Despite Rittich's good performances, the flames have been frustratingly inconsistent. They are in third place in the Pacific Division, just one point ahead of the Vancouver Canucks, although it seems increasingly unlikely that the regular season will be completed.

"This season has been a kind of roller coaster for us," he said. "Not just for me, but for the whole team. So many things happened. It wasn't like clicking on the ice like last season. We've had some issues that weren't as visible or hidden behind the fact that we scored a lot of goals. "

Like all players, he is eager to return to the ice and complete the season, but he understands the priority of public safety.

"Obviously, I would like to play again," he said. "I hope that people recover and everything goes back to normal."