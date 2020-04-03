California launches the & # 39; Project Roomkey & # 39; for placing homeless people in hotel rooms – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML0ebe2759792439fbfab257a82988e8b475%

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California Governor Gavin Newsom announced an initiative Friday that would make homeless people available in hotel rooms and motels across the state in association with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The "Project Roomkey,quot; initiative with FEMA is the first of its kind in the nation, in which the federal agency would reimburse state and local governments for up to 75 percent of room costs, including comprehensive services such as meals, security and custody services, for the next three months. Local governments and community partners will also provide essential behavioral health and medical care services as needed.

Newson made the announcement Friday in front of a Sacramento-area motel that has become a haven for homeless people to isolate themselves.

FEMA and California counties have identified 6,867 rooms that are now in state possession with occupancy agreements; and we were looking to identify a total of 15,000 rooms. The agreements also provide for extensions beyond the three-month period, as well as options to buy the properties as part of the variety of options by local authorities to resolve the homeless crisis.

"This was the crisis that we needed to address before the COVID-19 crisis, and we are not moving away from facing that crisis head-on as we move forward in this process."

Hotel and motel rooms would be reserved for extremely vulnerable homeless people as health officials across the state seek to flatten the curve and preserve the hospital's capacity.

"We had multiple counties in the past few days reporting incidents of positive test results (among the homeless) in large and small counties, including San Francisco, but other counties in Los Angeles that have shown at least a dozen, in fact 14 in our last count BTW, that's a low count, we know that. That's just what we have been told, "Newsom said." (There is) increased concern about the need to do more in our congregated facilities to isolate people in shelters like this and provide those essential basic services as we move forward. in this crisis. "

Newsom added that chef José Andrés' world central kitchen would provide meals to some of the homeless people who moved to hotels.

Local governments would be responsible for identifying which shelter clients or camp residents are selected for these hotel isolation locations and transporting them to hotels for admission.

Newsom also said that his office continues its efforts to deploy 1,305 trailers to local governments, and would serve the same role as hotels and would complement the efforts of the Roomkey Project. So far, the state has purchased and deployed 584 trailers.