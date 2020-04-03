Busy Philipps has not been touched in a new Olay Regenerist ad

Busy Philipps appears unretouched in a new Olay Regenerist ad and fans love it. Women across the country know what it's like to be a young and impressionable girl awash in unrealistic standards of beauty. Over the past decade, more women have held the fashion industry accountable for the images they present. Now they have also held beauty brands and fashion houses accountable. Gone are the days when models were so hungry they collapsed on the runway. Plus-size women have made it onto magazine covers, and beauty in all its forms is now appreciated. Whether it's silver-haired beauties or people who don't conform to traditional concepts of beauty, many companies are opening up to attract women of all kinds of beauty.

One of the ways they send this message loud and clear is by refusing to edit or use photoshopping techniques to create false images of reality. In the new Busy Philipps Olay Regenerist ad, you can see lines on her forehead and face, light, peach fuzz on her lip, and even a small crease over her eye, and she looked beautiful.

Kindra Mann did Busy's makeup for the photo shoot and in one of the main photos from the campaign, you can see the perfect job that Kindra did. The colors used were light and neutral, along with the theme of not retouching the makeup. Although Busy looked real and natural, she also looked beautiful. The lighting bounced off her skin and created a perfect glow when her blue eyes sparkled.

You can see the untouched photo from the Olay Regenerist ad with Busy Philipps below.

You can also watch a video session that shows Busy looking flawless at 40. The campaign has been echoed by fans who have said they appreciate seeing Busy as he smiles and talks as his face wrinkles and shows real lines and movements, unlike those who have used too much filler or botox.

You can watch the video of Busy's Olay Regenerist ad below.

What do you think of the new Olay Regenerist campaign?

Were you surprised to see the unretouched photos of Busy Philipps?



