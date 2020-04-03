Brooklyn Landlord Cancels April Rental of Tenants

In a world where things are paralyzed, 6 million people in the United States now apply for unemployment, and

Brooklyn owner Mario Salerno, who has 18 apartment buildings, is allowing his tenants to not pay April's rent.

"STAY SAFE, HELP YOUR NEIGHBORS AND WASH YOUR HANDS!" Salerno wrote on the signs he posted on all of his 18 residential buildings in the district.

"My concern is everyone's health," Salerno, 59, said in an interview first reported by the local news site. Greenpointers.com. "I told them to just take care of your neighbor and make sure everyone has food on their table."

He also stated that last month many of his tenants texted him saying they couldn't pay April's rent. Some even packed up and moved.

This is truly an act of kindness. At a time like this, your generosity is very important: the coronavirus has caused a major change in lifestyle. We all distance ourselves socially, make virtual arrangements and adjust as much as we can.